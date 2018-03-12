Deputies searching for man they say left scene of crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Deputies searching for man they say left scene of crash

Morgan Gafford. (Source: Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office) Morgan Gafford. (Source: Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office)
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say left the scene of a crash Monday evening. 

Morgan David Gafford, 21, of Honoraville is wanted for fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of an accident. Authorities are looking for him in the area of Alabama Highway 10/Centenary Road. 

Anyone who sees Gafford or knows where he might be should call 911. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Amid Trump visit, it's business as usual for border towns

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:35:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>

  • UConn, Irish, Louisville, Miss St top seeds in women's NCAAs

    UConn, Irish, Louisville, Miss St top seeds in women's NCAAs

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:21:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:34 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:34:19 GMT
    Connecticut's Gabby Williams and Kia Nurse, right, kiss the American Athletic Conference championship trophy. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)Connecticut's Gabby Williams and Kia Nurse, right, kiss the American Athletic Conference championship trophy. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

    UConn is the top seed in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament.

    More >>

    UConn is the top seed in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament.

    More >>

  • Trump's strong words on guns give way to political reality

    Trump's strong words on guns give way to political reality

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-03-12 04:40:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:32:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pa., Saturday, March 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pa., Saturday, March 10, 2018.

    Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.

    More >>

    Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly