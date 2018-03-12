Deputies searching for man they say left scene of crash

The Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say left the scene of a crash Monday evening.

Morgan David Gafford, 21, of Honoraville is wanted for fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of an accident. Authorities are looking for him in the area of Alabama Highway 10/Centenary Road.

Anyone who sees Gafford or knows where he might be should call 911.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.