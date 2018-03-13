Amanda: Cool and clear now, warming up soon

Chilly Morning: March: is that you?! For this time of year, cool mornings in the mid-40s are common, that wasn't the case across central and south Alabama this morning! Many towns stayed above freezing, but low and mid-30s were common statewide.

Today's Forecast: After a rather chilly start to our day, temperatures are already starting to rebound a bit, the abundant sunshine we have seen since early Tuesday morning will stick around all day, and highs will likely only climb into the 50s. It's still a bit breezy, but overall the wind will start to calm soon.

We'll be back in frost and borderline freeze territory again tonight into tomorrow morning and then once more Wednesday night into Thursday morning; be prepared to head out the door with the coat before heading out for your day.

Sunshine will last the way through early Friday, but with more mild temperatures returning to the area it also means we see some better rain chances as well. The threat for showers and storms will accompany much warmer air into the weekend when highs will be well into the 70s.

