Eric: A frosty Tuesday morning

It's a frigid morning across the region with most locations down into the 30s. That's enough for patchy frost with isolated pockets of freezing air for some.

Full sunshine is expected into the afternoon, allowing highs to climb into the middle and upper 50s. We'll be back in frost and borderline freeze territory again tonight into tomorrow morning and then once more Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Sunshine runs all the way through early Friday before a few showers become possible late.

The threat of rain and storms will accompany much warmer air into the weekend when highs will be well into the 70s.

