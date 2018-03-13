Eric: Cold for now but warmth is not far off

If you're a cold weather fan, enjoy these days while they last. I'm not implying this is the last of the cold, but the calendar is quickly working against us. Spring begins soon and Summer won't be far off. In fact, warmer air may only be a few days away.

TODAY: Aside from a few select locations that dipped to 32, most spent the morning just above freezing. Cold enough for frost? You bet. Clear skies will take temperatures in the middle and upper 50s this afternoon with winds being much less of an issue today.

Temperature-wise, today is about the same as yesterday but it will feel warmer without the wind.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow and Thursday morning will feature temperatures close to freezing but a warming trend kicks in beyond that. Highs Friday should surge into the 70s with a few showers possible late. Scattered rain and rumbles develop into the weekend with high temperatures well into the 70s.

