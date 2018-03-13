Lawyers say Alabama death row inmate mentally incompetent - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lawyers say Alabama death row inmate mentally incompetent

Michael Eggers (Source: Alabama Department of Transportation) Michael Eggers (Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lawyers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the execution of an Alabama inmate who they say was mentally ill when he moved to fire his lawyers and drop his appeals.

Attorneys wrote in the Monday court filing that Michael Eggers is severely mentally ill and wrongly believes he is the subject of a government conspiracy involving thousands of participants.

Eggers is scheduled to be executed Thursday for the 2000 choking death of Bennie Francis Murray, his boss at a traveling carnival concession business.

Eggers had asked to drop his appeals and fire his appointed lawyers. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in December upheld a district court ruling that Eggers was competent to make that decision.

The appeal to the Supreme Court was made without his consent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

