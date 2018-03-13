Editorial: The post office...sigh - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

opinion

Editorial: The post office...sigh

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

I must say the editorial that I have received the most responses was the one regarding the US Postal Service. I had so many notes from viewers giving their examples of how the Post Office had not delivered for them.

I was in a restaurant recently and was approached by two postal workers. I thought, this is not going to be good, and yet the two gentlemen could not have been more pleasant. They offered their thoughts on what might have happened and we shared a couple laughs and we went our separate ways.

So people keep asking me…did you ever get your package…the answer is no. My “acquaintance” spent three different sessions on hold with the customer service line the first two were over two hours and the one they finally answered lasted 1.5 hours  All of this just to be told the package is in Atlanta and most likely in the “dead mail” file. They indicated we most likely would never see it. 

I also received an overnight letter from the post office addressing my editorial. The letter never apologized for their losing our package, but it did go on to expound on all of the new technologies and equipment they have installed to improve customer service and delivery. 

Maybe they should send it to their staff. I also found it amusing how their letter to me got to me in one day.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites

    Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:31:30 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-13 16:25:06 GMT
    (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...

    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.

    More >>

    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.

    More >>

  • Nor'easter, blizzard conditions sock winter-weary Northeast

    Nor'easter, blizzard conditions sock winter-weary Northeast

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:11:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-03-13 16:24:52 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

  • AP: Military often fails young sex assault victims on bases

    AP: Military often fails young sex assault victims on bases

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 09:11:20 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-03-13 16:24:45 GMT
    Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly