2 more suspects in custody after shooting that injured Selma 3-year-old

Two suspects in a shooting that left a 3-year-old injured are in custody.

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier confirms Adrian Richardson and Kentravious Washington surrendered to the Selma Criminal Investigations Division Tuesday morning. Another suspect, Cassandra Jones, was arrested Friday and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Dallas County Jail. She is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.

The initial investigation indicates that before the shooting there was an altercation possibly between the child's mother and Jones. Collier said the child and his mother were outside their home at the Magnolia Gardens Apartments when he was shot in a drive-by shooting. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The charges for Washington and Richardson have not yet been released.

