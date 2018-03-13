2 GA residents facing trafficking charges in Montgomery

Two Georgia residents are facing trafficking charges after being found in possession of illegal narcotics in Montgomery.

Robert Taylor Sullivan, 26 of Franklin, and Sace Diane Leverett, 21 of Bethlehem, are each facing two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs.

According to court documents, the charges are related to an incident that took place on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road. Both suspects were found to be in possession of an excess of four grams of heroin and 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Sullivan and Leverett were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond each.

