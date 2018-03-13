2 GA residents facing trafficking charges in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

2 GA residents facing trafficking charges in Montgomery

Leverett, Sullivan (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility) Leverett, Sullivan (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Two Georgia residents are facing trafficking charges after being found in possession of illegal narcotics in Montgomery.

Robert Taylor Sullivan, 26 of Franklin, and Sace Diane Leverett, 21 of Bethlehem, are each facing two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs.

According to court documents, the charges are related to an incident that took place on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road. Both suspects were found to be in possession of an excess of four grams of heroin and 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Sullivan and Leverett were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond each.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:11:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-03-13 19:23:24 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

  • Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

    Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-03-13 17:41:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-03-13 19:24:15 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

    Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

    Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

  • AP: Pentagon often fails young sex assault victims on bases

    AP: Pentagon often fails young sex assault victims on bases

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 09:11:20 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-03-13 19:22:14 GMT
    Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)Reports of assaults and rapes among kids on military bases often die on the desks of prosecutors, even when an attacker confesses. Other cases don't make it that far because criminal investigators shelve them. (Source: Department of Defense)

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>

    AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly