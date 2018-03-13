Frustrations grow in nearly 2 year old south AL murder case

Rutledge Mayor Steve Phillips is among a growing number of residents frustrated at the lack of answers in the Cosby case. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Rutledge Mayor Steve Phillips is very surprised no one has been arrested in the murder of Earl Cosby known as ‘Mr. Earl’ in Crenshaw County.

Cosby was found shot to death inside his used car business on County 35 in June of 2016.

The mayor isn't alone in his frustration. Town Clerk Rita Brown says it’s not unusual for citizens to stop by and ask what the latest news is.

Crenshaw County Sheriff Mickey Powell acknowledges the mounting frustrations among citizens but reminds everyone a real-life murder isn’t always solved in an hour like in dramatic crime shows on TV.

Powell wouldn’t say what the missing link is but did say all the tests at forensics have been analyzed. It’s just a matter of piecing together the puzzles.

Two weeks ago, a Crenshaw County sheriff’s investigator and an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigator met with Cosby’s family and gave them an update.

Cosby’s widow told WSFA 12 News Tuesday she feels ‘a little better’ about the direction of the investigation and remains ‘hopeful’ an arrest will be made one day.

Until then, the truth of what happened on that summer nearly two years ago remains buried with ‘Mr. Earl.’, who would have turned 80-years-old on March 31.

