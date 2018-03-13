Bailey teaches students at Coosada Elementary about being a service dog

Bailey teaches students at Coosada Elementary about being a serv - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA TV puppy, Bailey, visited a school to experience firsthand what it would be like if she became a school dog.

Bailey went to Coosada Elementary School and visited with Miss Sarah Autrey’s First Grade class. The class has 17 enthusiastic children who all wanted to touch Bailey at the same time.

Bailey demonstrated to the class how a service dog would act in a classroom environment. Each child got a chance to pet Bailey and have their picture taken with her. Autrey also read Bailey and the class a story on picking the perfect family pet.

To learn more about Service Dogs Alabama, click this link.

“Bailey brought such joy to my class. We had a great time learning about what it takes to train a service dog,” Autrey said. “Bailey interacted so well with my students during our read-aloud and photo-ops. She will be an amazing service dog for someone,”

Bailey has learned to pose for photos, so she and the whole class had their picture taken in front of the school sign with Coosada Elementary School Principal Jan Darty.

Darty commented “It was a pleasure to get to meet Bailey. I am very impressed at how well mannered she is with all of these children around. It was a pleasure having her at our school,"

Later in the week, Bailey went by River Bank and Trust in Wetumpka to visit Kelly Henson. Her son, Ian, was a recipient of a Diabetic Alert Dog from Service Dogs Alabama. Bailey immediately brightened everyone’s day when she came to the bank.

“It is so great to meet Bailey. I can’t wait to see what kind of service dog she will be. She is so sweet and is doing great with her training,” said Kelly. 

Everyone came out of their offices to meet Bailey.

It was another productive week for Bailey! Check back next week to see where Bailey has been and what she has done.

