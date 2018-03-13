Police, family make plea for information in missing man case - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Police, family make plea for information in missing man case

By Randi Hildreth, Reporter
Benny Moore, 62, has been reported missing since November 2017. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Benny Moore, 62, has been reported missing since November 2017. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) -

Eufaula police held a press conference Tuesday asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing man.

62-year-old Benny Moore – also known as “Pig” – has been missing since Nov. 4, 2017. Police say his family last saw him leaving his sister’s home on Gammage Road.

But there is a big question mark in the investigation about where he may have gone next.

Police say Moore was known to walk the area.

There were reports he may have been seen off Dale Road or at the Citgo Gas Station off Eufaula Ave, but at this point nothing has come from those leads.

Police say the number of days Moore has been missing and to have no information concerns them that something could have happened to him. At this point they don’t have any evidence to confirm that.

They’re hoping fresh tips will help them narrow down where to look for the man they say appears to have vanished without a trace.

“We don’t have a starting point as to say; we can start here and start looking from this area. We had missing persons in the past where we had a place we could start from. Unfortunately, with Pig we have no place to really start. Really the city is the starting place,” said Eufaula Police Sgt. Donald Brown.

The family is offering a $1,500 reward for information that will help find Moore.

