Teen declines judge’s final offer to plead guilty in felony murder case

A fourth teen suspect in a 2015 police shootout will stand trial in Elmore County. A jury was seated Monday in the armed burglary case that claimed the life of one of the five teen suspects.More >>
An Alabama man wanted on a first-degree rape charge out of Roanoke in Randolph County has been arrested more than 1,000 miles away in the state of Rhode Island.More >>
Rutledge Mayor Steve Phillips is very surprised no one has been arrested in the murder of Earl Cosby known as ‘Mr. Earl’ in Crenshaw County.More >>
Elmore County Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds offered LaKeith Smith, 19, a final opportunity Tuesday to take a plea deal before the first witnesses were brought to the stand in his felony murder case.More >>
A judge has set bond for a woman accused of shooting a 3-year-old child in Selma Thursday.More >>
Lawyers say a settlement is possible in the case of an Alabama inmate whose lethal injection was halted last month when the execution team could not find a useable vein.More >>
A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday evening.More >>
Dothan police are searching for six male suspects they say robbed a convenience store and a customer getting gas.More >>
A fourth teen suspect in a 2015 police shootout will stand trial in Elmore County. A jury was seated Monday in the armed burglary case that claimed the life of one of the five teen suspects.More >>
For the second time in a week, the Prattville Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with a threat against an area school.More >>
Several arrests have been made in the investigation of a string of car burglaries in the Dothan area, according to Dothan police.More >>
