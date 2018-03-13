LAMP student heading to Baltimore for neuroscience competition - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

LAMP student heading to Baltimore for neuroscience competition

Sanjeev Gurshaney. (Source: Pramond Gurshaney) Sanjeev Gurshaney. (Source: Pramond Gurshaney)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A Montgomery high school student will represent Alabama in a national neuroscience competition.

Sanjeev Gurshaney of LAMP High School is Alabama Brain Bee's representative for the USA Brain Bee Championship. The competition is the largest of its kind for teenagers. 

Gurshaney will go to Baltimore, Maryland, for the championship, which will be held March 16-18 at the University of Maryland. About 50 chapters are also sending their representatives.

The winner of the competition will represent the United States in the 20th Anniversary of the World Championships in July in Berlin, Germany. 

