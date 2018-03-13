Second Dothan robbery possibly connected to weekend robbery

The Dothan Police Department is investigating a second robbery that they believe could be connected to a robbery at a convenience store Sunday.

Officers responded to a robbery at the Hobo Pantry in the 2400 block of Reeves Street Monday at around 11:40 p.m. An employee said three armed men entered and demanded cash. The suspects took $150 in cash and left on foot.

The employee described the suspects, saying one wore a black backpack, black sweatshirt, and black running pants with red stripes and black shoes. He said another was wearing a black sweatshirt, camouflage pants, and black shoes. The third wore a gray pullover sweatshirt, black pants, and red shoes, and he had shoulder length dreadlocks.

On Sunday, six suspects robbed the Kangaroo Convenience Store and a customer getting gas in the parking lot. The suspects stole money as well as personal items from the customer then fled on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information about either crime to 334-615-3000 or Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000.

