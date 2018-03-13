Alabama rape suspect arrested on the job in Rhode Island

An Alabama man wanted on a first-degree rape charge out of Roanoke in Randolph County has been arrested more than 1,000 miles away in the state of Rhode Island.

Allen Dalton Johnson, 23, of Roanoke, was arrested by Rhode Island law enforcement Monday while he was working for a tree service to assist with storm cleanup.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident, according to Col. Ann C. Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety.

The arrest stems from an investigation into an incident on March 5 when a motorist notified police that a tree limb had fallen on his car while crews were cutting limbs from a tree.

Police identified Johnson as a member of the tree-cutting crew. Several days later, police learned there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Alabama.

Members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force moved in and took Johnson into custody when he reported to work at another cleanup site in the town of Exeter.

He's being held pending extradition back to Alabama.

