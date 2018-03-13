Paint Prattville event coming in April - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

The City of Prattville and Prattauga Art Guild will host the second annual Paint Prattville, a Plein Air Painting Event, in April. 

The event is part of the Wilson Pickett Music and Arts Festival and Prattville's celebration of the arts. The "paint out" will be held on April 5 and 6 and will feature plein air, a term that means painting outside, painters from around the River Region, who will paint many of the historic sites in Downtown Prattville. 

A "wet paint sale" will be held April 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can view and purchase work by artists. A lot of the work will also be on display at the Prattville Creative Arts Center and Gallery through April 20. 

To register, or to learn more about the event, contact the Cultural Arts and Special Events office at 334-595-0854 or visit the City of Prattville website. 

