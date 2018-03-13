Millbrook community rallies in support of woman preparing for brain surgery

The Millbrook community is rallying around Leanna Wallace, who will be having brain surgery in April. (Source: Wallace Family)

The community is rallying around a Millbrook woman as she prepares for brain surgery.

Leanna Wallace's outlook on life is different than most.

"You always hear, 'Why do bad things happen to good people?' I don't believe that. I feel like bad things happen to strong people,” said Leanna Wallace.

At the age of 21 Leanna started experiencing what she describes as strange “déjà vu” like episodes.

"I would get stuck in the senses of what we knew to be déjà vu, except it wouldn’t go away in a split second, it would last 30 seconds or a couple of minutes. I didn’t understand. I felt like I knew what they were about to say, but I couldn’t talk and I didn’t know why."

After two years, a neurosurgeon confirmed what she was experiencing with the inability to speak were actually seizures that were caused by a lesion on her brain. In 2016 something different happened when a seizure caused a spiral fracture in her left ankle. This is when her neurologist decided it was time to take another look into surgery.

"I am excited to have brain surgery, because epilepsy has tried to rule my life for over a decade. If I don't do this I am going to spend the rest of my life wondering why I didn't even try,” said Wallace.

On April 4, Wallace will undergo brain surgery. Doctors anticipate she will be out of work for 6-8 weeks. While 80 percent of the cost of this surgery will be covered by her insurance, Wallace will have to pay the remaining 20 percent. This surgery will cost anywhere from $80,000 to $150,000. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Wallace with out-of-pocket cost. In less than two weeks people from around the area have helped her exceed her goal of $10,000.

"I had people I didn't even know donating because they knew someone they could tell cared about me,” said Wallace.

With this outpouring of support Wallace has received, she believes it’s more than just about her.

"This is what God can do. This is something he has created so people can say there is good in the world,” said Wallace.

To give to the GoFundMe to help Wallace, click here.

