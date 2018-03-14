Eric: A frosty Wednesday morning ahead

It's a cold start to our morning with temperatures down into the 30s for much of the area. That's enough for frost, but many stay just above freezing.

We'll warm into the middle to upper 50s with more sunshine this afternoon. Freeze Warnings kick in tonight into Thursday morning, but that appears to be the last of this cold snap. Highs tomorrow will spike into the upper 60s and will be in the 70s starting Friday.

A few showers develop late Friday and scattered rain and rumbles will linger into a rather warm weekend.

Watch Today in Alabama for all the latest details!

