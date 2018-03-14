Amanda: We're Warming Up And Adding Rain Chances...

After yet another chilly start to our day, temperatures are already (slowly) rebounding across the area. Most spots will land somewhere in the upper 50s again by this afternoon under abundant sunshine.

Tonight will be our last cold evening for awhile; overnight lows will dip down near freezing for almost everyone...

Freeze Warnings are in effect tonight starting at midnight and lasting until roughly 9am on Thursday morning due to one final round of low 30s temperatures. It's possible that come of the colder spots could briefly fall into the upper 20s by sunrise tomorrow.

If you are a fan of milder conditions, you won't have to wait long for them to return! Highs on Thursday are in the upper 60s, and we will see 70s by Friday and into the weekend. With that extra warmth comes more moisture, so rain chances will be on the rise as we head through late Friday night. Our weekend will be warm and wet at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both Saturday into Sunday.

Right now, we don't see severe weather being much of issue this weekend, but coverage of rain will likely be higher on Saturday when compared to Sunday. Given the warmth and moisture increase, instability could be enough for a random stronger storm somewhere - we'll monitor it for you.

We are also keeping an eye on the potential for showers and even some storms through the day on Monday as well. The first day of the new workweek next week will most likely feature some increased instability in our atmosphere, which could help aid in the development of some severe weather. We'll fine tune the details of the forecast and continue to bring you updates!

