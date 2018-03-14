Law enforcement comes down hard on social media school threats - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Law enforcement comes down hard on social media school threats

District Attorney Randall Houston speaks at Wednesday's news conference. (Source: WSFA 12 News) District Attorney Randall Houston speaks at Wednesday's news conference. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson speaks as Prattville Mayor Bill Gillispie looks on during a news conference on school threats Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson speaks as Prattville Mayor Bill Gillispie looks on during a news conference on school threats Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Judge Joy Booth speaks to media during Wednesday's news conference (Source: WSFA 12 News) Judge Joy Booth speaks to media during Wednesday's news conference (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

It was a show of unity, determination, and a stern warning. Law enforcement and a judge in Autauga County held a news conference Wednesday morning in which they vowed to stop school threats from being posted on social media.

The gathering came just days after Prattville police arrested two 12-year olds (first / second) in separate cases for posting ‘shoot ‘em up’ school threats online.

Two primary announcements came out of the news conference:

First, Autauga County school leaders are making moves to add cameras in ‘dead zone’ areas where students normally wouldn’t congregate. That same plan also includes enhancing communications between school personnel with up-to-date radios.

Second, District Attorney Randall Houston says he will push for a bill in the Alabama legislature next year that will require parents to repay the costs associated with investigators having to spend time investigating social media school threats. 

Prattville police had to use three investigators on Sunday to track down the most recent arrest of the 12-year-old suspect. Police Chief Mark Thompson says he is keeping a running tab of how much money was spent on the investigations in terms of manpower and overtime, though he hasn't released any information on how much it's cost.

