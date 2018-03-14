Autauga County officials to share info on response to school threats

The Autauga County District Attorney's Office, along several other officials, will hold a news conference to share information surrounding a coordinated response to the increase in school threats.

The news conference is set to take place at 10 a.m. at the Autauga County Sheriff's Office. WSFA will be at this news conference and will stream it live online and on our news app.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live

The DA's office will be joined by the Autauga County Sheriff's Office, Prattville Police Department, Autauga County District Court Judge and the Autauga County Board of Education.

On Sunday, a juvenile was arrested in connection to an alleged threat made against schools in Autauga County. On March 8, a 12-year-old girl was also arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Prattville's junior and high school.

The motives in both cases remain unclear for now.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.