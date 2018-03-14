Lynching Memorial in Montgomery to host summit with guest speake - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lynching Memorial in Montgomery to host summit with guest speakers

Sculptures and art, including 800 six foot monuments that identify thousands of lynching victims from the United States, are part of the exhibit. (Photo source: Equal Justice Initiative) Sculptures and art, including 800 six foot monuments that identify thousands of lynching victims from the United States, are part of the exhibit. (Photo source: Equal Justice Initiative)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The grand opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum in downtown Montgomery will kick off with a two-day summit hosted by the Equal Justice Initiative.

According to officials, the summit will be held on April 26 and 27. The first day will feature an opening ceremony at the Montgomery Convention Center with speaker U.S. Congressman John Lewis and performer Bebe Winans.

Guests of the event will include speakers Ava DuVernay, Gloria Steinem, former Vice President Al Gore and Common, among others.

According to the EJI, this is the first comprehensive memorial that is dedicated to the racial terror lynchings of African Americans. The memorial acknowledges the legacy of slavery and racial inequality in America through use of sculptures and art including 800 six foot monuments that identify thousands of lynching victims from the United States.

EJI Executive Director Bryan Stevenson hopes the memorial will bring in various communities so that they may learn and acknowledge the history of racial injustice.

“There is still so much to be done in this country to recover from our history of racial inequality," Stevenson said. "I'm hopeful that sites like the ones we are building and conversations like the ones we're organizing will empower and inspire people to have the courage to create a more just and healthy future.” 

Tickets for the opening ceremony are $10 and passes to the Peace and Justice Summit are $25.?

Tickets can be purchased here.

More information on EJI and the memorial can be found here on their website.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

