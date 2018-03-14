Lynching Memorial to host two-day summit with distinguished guests

Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The Tuskegee National Forest is planning to burn approximately 500 to 700 acres Wednesday which may cause some along Interstate 85 and other U.S. highways to see smoke.More >>
The Tuskegee National Forest is planning to burn approximately 500 to 700 acres Wednesday which may cause some along Interstate 85 and other U.S. highways to see smoke.More >>
Police are investigating after a Georgia man, who was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, died from his injuries.More >>
Police are investigating after a Georgia man, who was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, died from his injuries.More >>
It's a cold start to our morning with temperatures down into the 30s for much of the area.More >>
It's a cold start to our morning with temperatures down into the 30s for much of the area.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>