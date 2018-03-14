Lynching Memorial to host two-day summit with distinguished guests

The grand opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum in downtown Montgomery will kick off with a two-day summit hosted by the Equal Justice Initiative.

According to officials, the summit will be held on April 26 and 27. The first day of the summit will feature an opening ceremony at the Montgomery Convention Center with performers that include John Lewis and Bebe Winans.

This two-day event will have distinguished guest speakers Ava DuVernay, Gloria Steinem, former Vice President Al Gore and Common among various others.

According to the EJI, this is the first comprehensive memorial that is dedicated to the racial terror lynchings of African Americans. The memorial acknowledges the legacy of slavery and racial inequality in America through use of sculptures and art including 800 six foot monuments that identify thousands of lynching victims from the United States.

EJI Executive Director Bryan Stevenson hopes the memorial will bring in various communities so that they may learn and acknowledge the history of racial injustice. “There is still so much to be done in this country to recover from our history of racial inequality. I'm hopeful that sites like the ones we are building and conversations like the ones we're organizing will empower and inspire people to have the courage to create a more just and healthy future,” said Stevenson.

Tickets for the Opening Ceremony $10 and passes to the Peace and Justice Summit are $25 and they provide access to multiple talks from April 26 through 27.

Tickets can be purchased here. More information on EJI and the memorial can be found here on their website.

