Controlled burn Wednesday in Tuskegee National Forest

The Tuskegee National Forest is planning to burn approximately 500 to 700 acres Wednesday which may cause some along Interstate 85 and other U.S. highways to see smoke. There is no need for concern, however.

The controlled burn will take place on Forest Service Road 905 US Highway 186 and US Hwy 29.

In addition to I-85, other areas from which commuters may see smoke are highways 29, 186, and 80 East.

If encountering smoke on roadways, please slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights and use caution.

The wind is expected to be out of the Northwest and carry the smoke to the Southeast towards the southern portion of Little Texas community. As the temperatures cool later Wednesday, the smoke may begin to settle down in creek bottoms along highways 29 and 186.

A prescribed burn is a controlled fire ignited by professionally trained and experienced Forest Service personnel. They are carefully planned to improve the health of national forests.

Questions can be directed to the Montgomery Dispatch at 334-241-8107 or Tuskegee National Forest at 334-727-2652.

