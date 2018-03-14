GA man dies days after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

GA man dies days after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating after a pedestrian, who was struck by a vehicle Friday, died from his injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Montgomery police are investigating after a pedestrian, who was struck by a vehicle Friday, died from his injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Police are investigating after a Georgia man, who was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, died from his injuries.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of the West South Boulevard. Officers and medics went to the scene and located Daniel Cochling, 60 of Fayetteville GA.

Duckett says Cochling was transported to Baptist Medical Center South with injuries that initially appeared to be serious. Cochling’s status was later upgraded to non-life threatening. Further medical evaluation determined his injuries to be critical.

Cochling was pronounced dead Tuesday.

An investigation indicated Cochling was attempting to cross the West South Boulevard when he was struck by a 2012 Ford Fusion. The driver was uninjured.

Duckett says no charges are anticipated at this time but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump taps Larry Kudlow as economic adviser

    Trump taps Larry Kudlow as economic adviser

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:13:45 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:39:25 GMT

    Kudlow is a free trade supporter and has in the past firmly opposed the kind of sweeping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that President Donald Trump has instituted.

    More >>

    Kudlow is a free trade supporter and has in the past firmly opposed the kind of sweeping tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that President Donald Trump has instituted.

    More >>

  • Dothan police warn suspects of Sunday robberies, 'You're next!'

    Dothan police warn suspects of Sunday robberies, 'You're next!'

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:40:50 GMT
    Dothan police executed search warrants early Tuesday (Source: Dothan Police Department)Dothan police executed search warrants early Tuesday (Source: Dothan Police Department)

    Dothan police say several suspects are in custody after an investigation into a series of robberies that occurred Sunday.

    More >>

    Dothan police say several suspects are in custody after an investigation into a series of robberies that occurred Sunday.

    More >>

  • Shhh! How to stream March Madness when the boss isn't around

    Shhh! How to stream March Madness when the boss isn't around

    Monday, March 12 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-03-12 15:11:14 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:28:14 GMT
    (Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. via AP). This undated product image provided by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. shows March Madness Live on a laptop. The men’s college basketball tournament begins Tuesday, March 13, 2018. All 67 games will be availa...(Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. via AP). This undated product image provided by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. shows March Madness Live on a laptop. The men’s college basketball tournament begins Tuesday, March 13, 2018. All 67 games will be availa...
    All 67 games in the March Madness basketball tournament will be available online, so you can follow along even when you're at work (just don't tell the boss).More >>
    All 67 games in the March Madness basketball tournament will be available online, so you can follow along even when you're at work (just don't tell the boss).More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly