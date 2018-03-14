GA man dies days after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating after a pedestrian, who was struck by a vehicle Friday, died from his injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Police are investigating after a Georgia man, who was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, died from his injuries.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of the West South Boulevard. Officers and medics went to the scene and located Daniel Cochling, 60 of Fayetteville GA.

Duckett says Cochling was transported to Baptist Medical Center South with injuries that initially appeared to be serious. Cochling’s status was later upgraded to non-life threatening. Further medical evaluation determined his injuries to be critical.

Cochling was pronounced dead Tuesday.

An investigation indicated Cochling was attempting to cross the West South Boulevard when he was struck by a 2012 Ford Fusion. The driver was uninjured.

Duckett says no charges are anticipated at this time but the crash remains under investigation.

