Dothan police warn suspects of Sunday robberies, 'You're next!'

Dothan police executed search warrants early Tuesday (Source: Dothan Police Department) Dothan police executed search warrants early Tuesday (Source: Dothan Police Department)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Dothan police say several suspects are in custody after an investigation into a series of robberies that occurred Sunday.

According to the Dothan Police Department Facebook page, during the early morning hours of Wednesday officers conducted five simultaneous search warrants across the city. The search warrants targeted the people suspected of committing two separate robberies.

Police say several suspects are in custody and evidence pertaining to the robberies has been collected. More information on the suspects is expected to be released at a later time.

“We remain committed to the safety and well-being of our citizens and will pursue all involved in these robberies until every one of them is behind bars,” the Facebook post said. “If you are involved and are checking here to see where your friends disappeared to...call us. Your doors are flying off next,”

The first robbery happened at the Kangaroo Convenience Store. Six suspects robbed a store employee and a customer getting gas.The second happened at another convenience store, the Hobo Pantry. During that robbery, an employee said three suspects came in and demanded cash before fleeing.  

Police are asking anyone with information about either crime to 334-615-3000 or Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000. 

