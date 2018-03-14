Victim dies weeks after February Zelda Road shooting

The victim in a Feb. 24 Montgomery shooting has died. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

A February shooting is now being investigated as a homicide following the victim's death at a Montgomery hospital, the police department has confirmed.

Chauncey Blackburn, 18, was being treated for injuries suffered after the shooting, which happened on Feb. 24 in the 2700 block of Zelda Road. He died at Baptist Medical Center South early Wednesday morning.

An initial investigation indicates Blackburn was wounded when one or more suspects in an unknown vehicle fired at him as he was traveling along Zelda.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Blackburn is the seventh homicide victim in Montgomery in 2018.

