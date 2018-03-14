Proposal to arm Alabama teachers draws support, fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A proposal to allow trained teachers to carry guns in Alabama schools drew both support and criticism in a legislative hearing.

The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee held a Wednesday hearing on the legislation, one of a number of gun-related bills introduced in the wake of the fatal shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school.

Republican Rep. Will Ainsworth, the bill sponsor, said schools need a way "to protect our kids" if a gunman gets inside.

Lisa Tucker of the Alabama Association of School Boards argued there's a high probability something will go wrong.

Lawmakers held a hearing on a separate proposal to allow certain school employees to access weapons as part of a security team.

Committee members will vote Thursday.

