Elba moves forward on splash pad for city

The splash pad is set to open in May (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It will be 3,500 feet of fun for all ages (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Crews were out today moving dirt and working on the framework for the city’s new splash pad (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It’s still chilly now, but by the time it gets warm people in the city of Elba will have a new place to cool off.

Crews were out today moving dirt and working on the framework for the city’s new splash pad, located right behind City Hall. It will be 3,500 feet of fun for all ages with a toddler area and teen zone.

“We’ve got some really cool features. Like one feature that has three buckets on it. When the buckets fill up, all the water dumps on your head. There’s a place for babies to crawl,” said Pat Boothe, Assistant City Clerk.

The city council approved the roughly 200,000 dollar project, which also includes a 5-foot dry area for parents, a pavilion for birthdays, and fencing for safety.

City officials are excited about what this will mean for Elba and surrounding areas, “We currently don’t have a city pool, so I think a splash pad will be huge for our community,” said Boothe.

The splash pad is set to open in May. An official opening date has not been set.

