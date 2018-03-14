'Runway 28' restaurant opens at Montgomery Regional Airport

A new restaurant is now open inside the Montgomery Regional Airport. Officials held a grand opening for "Runway 28" Tuesday.

According to officials, the move took two-and-a-half years of strategic planning and focused on enhancing passenger experience. The restaurant opened just in time, as the airport is set to offer new flights to Orlando and Washington D.C.

Officials say the restaurant will be open as long as flights and passengers are there.

"It's about being relevant and offering amenities that at least position the airport on a level playing field with other airports," said Montgomery Regional Airport Consultant Jeremiah Gerald. "I believe that this new facility and the new company, Tail Wind that the airport has partnered with, is going to exceed expectation. It's going to be even better than you can find at most airports."

Officials say to be on the lookout for more locations opening soon.

