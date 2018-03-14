Montgomery firefighter coaxes dog out of burning home

In a video, a firefighter is seen coaxing the dog out while flames spewed from the roof. (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

A Montgomery firefighter helped a dog out of a burning home Tuesday night.

According to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Facebook page, a home on Garden Street caught fire Tuesday night. MFR responded and in a video posted by the page, a firefighter is seen coaxing the dog out while flames spewed from the roof.

The home sustained heavy damage, especially the rear. However, no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

