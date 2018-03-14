Deadline for charter school applications in Montgomery approaching

The deadline for charter school applications to be submitted to the Montgomery County Board of Education is Friday.

LEAD Academy was approved by the Alabama Public Charter School Commission to become the first public charter school in Montgomery last month. However, there is pending litigation concerning that decision after the Alabama Education Association filed a lawsuit in an attempt to reverse it.

The application for LEAD Academy was submitted in December. The MCBOE was not submitted to be an authorizer for the charter schools until January, so the application was submitted to the commission.

Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson confirmed Wednesday that, other than LEAD Academy, he has not received any other applications so far for Montgomery. He said he has received one letter of intent from a group that hopes to open a number of charter schools in phases, with the first one or two opening as elementary schools in 2019.

