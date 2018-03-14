AL congressman applauds Pres. Trump's 'space force' idea - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AL congressman applauds Pres. Trump's 'space force' idea

Rep. Mike Rogers says he's supportive of President Trump creating a space force. (Source: U.S. Congressional photo) Rep. Mike Rogers says he's supportive of President Trump creating a space force. (Source: U.S. Congressional photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

President Trump made headlines Tuesday after an offhand remark suggested the U.S. should create a new military space force.

Saying his national security strategy "recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea," Trump said at a San Diego Marine Corps base that he's considering "a space force" that would be the equivalent of the Air Force, Army and Navy.

While even his own defense secretary and Air Force secretary are against the idea of militarizing space, Trump has at least one ally in Congress, Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, R-District 3.

“I am thrilled to have President Trump’s support to create an independent Space Force," Rogers told WSFA 12 News. "This further proves what I and others have long said, “it is not a question of if we’ll have a separate Space service, but when.’ Space is a warfighting domain and we must now prepare for success by developing the culture, processes and training needed to continue to outpace our strategic competitors to preserve our national security."

Trump initially said he wasn't serious but "then I said what a great idea, maybe we'll have to do that."

Rogers, who is Chairman of Strategic Forces, added: "I look forward to working with President Trump to make Space Force a reality.” 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Reports: Toys R Us to close all U.S. stores

    Reports: Toys R Us to close all U.S. stores

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-03-14 22:38:39 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-03-14 23:31:06 GMT
    Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores. (Source: Gene J. Puskar/AP)Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores. (Source: Gene J. Puskar/AP)

    Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.

    More >>

    Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.

    More >>

  • 'Enough is enough': US students walk out over gun violence

    'Enough is enough': US students walk out over gun violence

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:32:26 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-03-14 23:33:31 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...

    Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

    Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

  • Lynching Memorial in Montgomery to host summit with guest speakers

    Lynching Memorial in Montgomery to host summit with guest speakers

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-03-14 22:49:35 GMT
    Sculptures and art, including 800 six foot monuments that identify thousands of lynching victims from the United States, are part of the exhibit. (Source: Equal Justice Initiative)Sculptures and art, including 800 six foot monuments that identify thousands of lynching victims from the United States, are part of the exhibit. (Source: Equal Justice Initiative)

    The grand opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum in downtown Montgomery will kick off with a two-day summit hosted by the Equal Justice Initiative.

    More >>

    The grand opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum in downtown Montgomery will kick off with a two-day summit hosted by the Equal Justice Initiative.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly