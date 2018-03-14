AL congressman applauds Pres. Trump's 'space force' idea

President Trump made headlines Tuesday after an offhand remark suggested the U.S. should create a new military space force.

Saying his national security strategy "recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea," Trump said at a San Diego Marine Corps base that he's considering "a space force" that would be the equivalent of the Air Force, Army and Navy.

While even his own defense secretary and Air Force secretary are against the idea of militarizing space, Trump has at least one ally in Congress, Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, R-District 3.

“I am thrilled to have President Trump’s support to create an independent Space Force," Rogers told WSFA 12 News. "This further proves what I and others have long said, “it is not a question of if we’ll have a separate Space service, but when.’ Space is a warfighting domain and we must now prepare for success by developing the culture, processes and training needed to continue to outpace our strategic competitors to preserve our national security."

Trump initially said he wasn't serious but "then I said what a great idea, maybe we'll have to do that."

Rogers, who is Chairman of Strategic Forces, added: "I look forward to working with President Trump to make Space Force a reality.”

