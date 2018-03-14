Broadcasting legend, owner of WSFA radio, dies at 96

Charlie Holt, a legend in broadcasting for more than half-a-century, has died at the age of 96, according to reports out of his hometown of Hattiesburg, MS.

Holt owned or operated nearly a dozen radio stations, as well as some television stations, across the Southeast during his long career. He continued working well into his 90s, according to a 2011 report by TV station WDAM.

Among the properties in his portfolio was WSFA, Montgomery's oldest radio station whose airwaves Hank Williams, Sr. his start.

Holt bought the radio station from the Montgomery Broadcasting Company in 1957. The purchase ended the radio station's 27-year run with the call letters W-S-F-A as he opted for a change to WHHY. The sale of the radio station did not affect the newly created WSFA television.

Holt's ownership of the station continued until financial difficulties of the 1990s brought about new ownership. The call letters remained until 1999 before being changed to its current letters, WLWI.

According to the Hattiesburg American, Holt died on Feb. 8.

