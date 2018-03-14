Spring officially begins in less than a week.That means the high heat and humidity typical of this time will soon be here for good. That can cause high power bills to running your air conditioning constantly. A new product called Arctic Air may change that, but does it really work?

Arctic Air is a compact, personal air cooler. It utilizes hydro-chill evaporative cooling to draw in hot air, pass it through a wet filter and releases cool, dehumidified air. The directions are pretty straightforward.

The makers require that you first find a flat, raised surface to place Arctic Air. No batteries are needed because Arctic air comes with a USB wall adapter and cord. So you can plug it into a wall outlet or through a USB port.

Step two asks you to fill the side reservoir with water and then simply turn it on.

With our test cool, the refreshing air began to flow out of Arctic Air within seconds. It took no time at all and the built-in LED mood light was a great add-on. Arctic Air has seven color settings and an eighth setting that randomly changes between the seven colors.

So if you’re in the market for a quick and easy way to cool any space maybe Arctic Air is what you’re looking for because we found out that it does work. T

his is a device that would be good cool that home office, provide a nice cool nightlight for a kid's bedroom and other small rooms in the house.

