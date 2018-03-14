Manhunt underway in Macon County for 2 home invasion suspects

A manhunt is underway in Macon County for two home invasion suspects.

According to Sheriff Andre Brunson, Macon County deputies responded to the home invasion call between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on County Road 53 and 54. Brunson said a mother and her son were home when their door was kicked in by two armed people. The mother and son ran out and were not harmed.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter and searched for a few hours, with the Kilby Correctional K9 search team assisting them. Additional patrol will be in the area while they continue to look for the suspects.

Brunson says the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, and he is cautioning residents to lock their doors.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should call the sheriff's office at 334-724-0669.

