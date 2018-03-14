Jury sees video of deadly police shootout in Elmore County trial

Smith is charged with felony murder, armed burglary, and theft for his connection to armed robbery and police shootout on February 23, 2015. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The state called more than 10 witnesses during day two of the felony murder trial of LaKeith Smith, 19, in Elmore County.

Smith is charged with felony murder, armed burglary, and theft for his connection to armed robbery and a police shootout on Feb. 23, 2015. The remaining three defendants in the case have pleaded guilty.

From the neighbor who alerted police, to the officers that responded to the call, each testimony wove together a play-by-play account of what unfolded in a Millbrook neighborhood in 2015.

The neighbor who lived across the street from the house the defendants targeted for an armed burglary testified that she saw the defendants back into the driveway, which was suspicious as the homeowner was traveling for business.

The neighbor called police, and went upstairs. That’s when she witnessed the suspects go behind the house, some of which were armed.

The jury also heard from various officers that responded to the scene, one of which testified that he was met with a barrage of gunfire and saw Smith with a weapon inside the house.

The officer who used lethal force that killed the fifth suspect in this case, A’Donte Washington, testified at length about the incident. The jury heard the officer give his account and watched his body camera video which showed Washington rushing the officer with a gun drawn, and the officer subsequently firing shots.

Agents from the State Bureau of Investigation, who investigated the officer-involved shooting, testified about their case.

Agent Shawn Loughridge, who's over major crimes for the SBI, showed the jury the spent shell casings and the slugs from the shootout. Loughridge also showed the jury the pistol that was recovered by A’Donte Washington’s body.

Co-defendants Le’Anthony Washington and Jadarrian Hardy were called to testify by the state.

Washington told Assistant District Attorney Kristy Peoples Smith was at the armed robbery with the other defendants.

Hardy, dressed in striped jail garb, testified that Smith was not at the scene, despite Smith’s confession to police following his arrest. That confession was played for the jury during day one of the trial.

The state is expected to rest on Thursday. No word if Smith will testify.

