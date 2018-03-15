Eric: Coldest morning but warmest afternoon

Our coldest morning of the week is locked in. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s across the entire region, placing everyone below the freezing mark.

While it's our coldest morning, it will also be our warmest afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 60s with continued sunshine. Lows tonight are in the 40s, so no freezing issues tomorrow morning.

Temperatures soar into the 70s tomorrow as clouds increase with a few showers late. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this weekend and into Monday of next week.

Watch Today in Alabama for the latest details on Thursday's forecast!

