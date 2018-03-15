FIRST ALERT: Weather gets active this weekend

Brr - talk about a cold start to our Thursday! Many spots dipped into the upper 20s and low 30s this morning, but the freezing temperatures look to be leaving our area (at least for the time being). Despite the chilly conditions this morning, we are going to be way warmer later today than when compared to any other afternoon this week! Highs will climb into the upper 60s with the abundant sunshine not letting up one bit.

We will continue to trend warmer both during the mornings and the afternoon over the next days... highs Friday are in the low 70s, and temperatures this weekend will likely be well above average in the upper 70s. Along with the extra warmth comes increased moisture in our atmosphere, so don't think 70s and assume it is going to be sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will start to increase with a few showers possible late on Friday afternoon, and scattered showers and storms will start to develop across the state this weekend and lingering into Monday of next week.

While Saturday will be wet and some showers and storms will definitely be impact to those of you who are out and about, the better chances for stronger storms still looks to happen on Monday. We will watch how this forecast plays out over the next day or so to see if anything looks to change, but for right now still be prepared for a lot of rain and some storms Saturday through early next week.

