Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed

The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
A man who once claimed he helped bury the remains of a missing Alabama girl in Aruba has died after police say he was stabbed during a foiled kidnapping in Florida.More >>
A man who once claimed he helped bury the remains of a missing Alabama girl in Aruba has died after police say he was stabbed during a foiled kidnapping in Florida.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>