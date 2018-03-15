2 women wanted after Opelika beauty supply store robbed

Opelika police are searching for two women who allegedly robbed a beauty store in Opelika.

According to the store clerk, the women entered the Golden Beauty Supply store at 2408 Pepperell Parkway and shopped around before heading to the register with various items. Once at the register, one woman distracted the clerk while the other woman grabbed the merchandise and ran out the door.

The women were then seen fleeing in a dark-colored Honda Accord.

Both women are described as between 20-25 years old and heavy-set, weighing about 300 pounds. One suspect was last seen wearing a hat, blue shirt, and black pants. The other was last seen in a light blue shirt with stripes and light gray pants.

If you have any information regarding either suspect call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call their Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

