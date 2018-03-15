Boutique hotel coming to downtown Montgomery

Montgomery officials announced Tuesday Ascent Hospitality has purchased the historic Murphy House with intentions on making it the city’s first boutique property.

Mayor Todd Strange says the luxury boutique hotel, the third Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, will boast 84 rooms and suites while offering dining and corporate meeting space and a rooftop bar.

“With supply climbing exponentially higher- especially within the past two years, our hotel demand in Montgomery remains steady and among the highest hotel occupancy rates in the state,” Strange said. “The growing investment and interest from developers speaks to the overall health and vitality of our hospitality industry, while also indicative of the confidence businesses and investors hold in Montgomery’s future,”

Autograph Montgomery is just the latest project in the area for Ascent Hospitality President and Co-founder John Tampa. The company is also developed the Hampton Inn and Suites downtown, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Montgomery and is in the process of renovating the old Bishop-Parker Warehouse building.

The Murphy House, which currently houses the offices of the Montgomery Water Works and Sanitary Sewer Board, was built in 1851 for wealthy cotton broker John Murphy. Facing the threat of destruction in 1970, the Montgomery Water Works worked with the Landmarks Foundation to save the building.

“The increase in hotels and our strong tourism industry is important not only for revenue creation but it affects overall quality of life for our residents,” Strange said. “When visitors come and enjoy their stay here that means Montgomery achieves better brand awareness and attracts more events, conferences, and festivals, which then boosts our revenue to helps us pave more streets, add more public safety professionals or fund worthy programs for youth. Better brand awareness can also factor into a large company’s decision to locate to the River Region,”

Construction on the property is expected to begin during the third or fourth quarter of 2018.

