Man convicted of killing boss executed Thursday night

A man convicted of killing his boss was executed Thursday night.

Fifty-year-old Michael Wayne Eggers received a lethal injection at 6:54 p.m. at the William C. Correctional Facility in Atmore. He was pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m.

Eggers was sentenced to death for the 2000 strangulation murder of his employer, Bennie Francis Murray. Prosecutors said Eggers admitted to strangling Murray during an argument.

His final words were, "no, ma'am," when the warden asked if he had a final statement.

Earlier, Eggers dropped his appeals and had asked the state to quickly schedule his execution.

