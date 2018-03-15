Man convicted of killing boss executed Thursday night

At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.
The research into Scott Kelly's one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Before you pick a place to dine out, find out which restaurants scored high and low in this week's county health inspections.
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders however refuted the reports.
