AL lawmaker opposed to arming 'lady teachers'

Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.
Alabama lawmakers have approved an $85 million increase for the state's prison system as they try to comply with a federal court order to improve mental health care for inmates.
Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.
An Alabama lawmaker opposed to arming teachers in the classroom took some by surprise Thursday at the reasoning for his opposition.
Alabama inched closer to setting aside a day to honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks.
Alabama lawmakers have voted to give the state limited oversight over faith-based daycares. The Alabama Senate voted 22-4 on Thursday for the compromise legislation.
Alabama lawmakers will hold public hearings on proposals to allow some teachers to carry concealed handguns into their schools
A proposal to allow trained teachers to carry guns in Alabama schools drew both support and criticism in a legislative hearing.
The Alabama House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill focused on protecting children against cyberbullying and harassment off school grounds.
A complaint alleging federal campaign finance law violations has been filed against a super PAC that spent heavily to support Sen.
