Arming teachers bill passes committee, heading to house floor

A bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools has been amended and will next head to the house floor in the state legislature.

The legislation is now a combination of the security team bill and the arming teachers bill. If passed, only law enforcement and school officials would know which teachers are armed, or even if the school has armed teachers on campus. The bill would leave the decision of arming teachers up to the school district, and armed teachers would be required to go through a 40 hour training course each year.

Supporters of the bill claim it can be a great last line of defense, while opponents say the state should invest in more resource officers instead. However, Rep. Will Ainsworth, the sponsor of the bill, says arming teachers is the cheaper option.

"School resource officers are a lot more expensive," Ainsworth said. "The minimum cost I'm aware of is $23,000 for a school resource officer, whereas we have the people already in a lot of these schools that don't have school resource officers that are perfectly capable. Some have served in law enforcement, some have served in the national guard, and they're perfectly capable of doing the role of the school resource officer."

The bill passed out of committee Thursday and is headed to the house floor.

During the committee, there was debate from the opposition about whether female teachers should be armed. Rep. Harry Shiver made comments indicating he doesn't believe "lady teachers" should be armed, and he was backed up by Democratic Rep. Mary Moore, who said there are not many men in the school system. They expressed concern about the ability of female teachers to have these responsibilities on top of their other teaching duties.

