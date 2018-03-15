Arming teachers bill passes committee, heading to house floor - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Arming teachers bill passes committee, heading to house floor

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools has been amended and will next head to the house floor in the state legislature. 

The legislation is now a combination of the security team bill and the arming teachers bill. If passed, only law enforcement and school officials would know which teachers are armed, or even if the school has armed teachers on campus. The bill would leave the decision of arming teachers up to the school district, and armed teachers would be required to go through a 40 hour training course each year. 

Supporters of the bill claim it can be a great last line of defense, while opponents say the state should invest in more resource officers instead. However, Rep. Will Ainsworth, the sponsor of the bill, says arming teachers is the cheaper option. 

"School resource officers are a lot more expensive," Ainsworth said. "The minimum cost I'm aware of is $23,000 for a school resource officer, whereas we have the people already in a lot of these schools that don't have school resource officers that are perfectly capable. Some have served in law enforcement, some have served in the national guard, and they're perfectly capable of doing the role of the school resource officer."

The bill passed out of committee Thursday and is headed to the house floor.

During the committee, there was debate from the opposition about whether female teachers should be armed. Rep. Harry Shiver made comments indicating he doesn't believe "lady teachers" should be armed, and he was backed up by Democratic Rep. Mary Moore, who said there are not many men in the school system. They expressed concern about the ability of female teachers to have these responsibilities on top of their other teaching duties.   

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Political Stories from the Associated PressMore>>

  • Ex-Pence Indiana aide running for Congress defends resume

    Ex-Pence Indiana aide running for Congress defends resume

    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-03-15 18:43:11 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-03-15 18:58:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference outside of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. State records show former Mike Pence aide Diego Morales was fired in ...(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference outside of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. State records show former Mike Pence aide Diego Morales was fired in ...
    A former Mike Pence aide who was fired from one government job and left another after being formally disciplined wants Indiana voters to promote him to Congress next fall, where he would take over for the boss who...More >>
    A former Mike Pence aide who was fired from one government job and left another after being formally disciplined wants Indiana voters to promote him to Congress next fall, where he would take over for the boss who sacked him.More >>

  • Trump confirms CNBC contributor Kudlow to be economic aide

    Trump confirms CNBC contributor Kudlow to be economic aide

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:52:40 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-03-15 18:56:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew). Larry Kudlow, a long-time fixture on the CNBC business news network who previously served in the Reagan administration, is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. President Donald Tru...(AP Photo/Richard Drew). Larry Kudlow, a long-time fixture on the CNBC business news network who previously served in the Reagan administration, is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. President Donald Tru...
    President Donald Trump is confirming he's picked CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser and says the country is in line for a long run of upbeat financial news.More >>
    President Donald Trump is confirming he's picked CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser and says the country is in line for a long run of upbeat financial news.More >>

  • Trump touts Irish ties, but jokes about country's taxes

    Trump touts Irish ties, but jokes about country's taxes

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:05:24 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-03-15 18:56:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump is welcoming Ireland's prime minister to the White House for the leader's traditional St. Patrick's Day visit.More >>
    President Donald Trump is welcoming Ireland's prime minister to the White House for the leader's traditional St. Patrick's Day visit.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly