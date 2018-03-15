7 charged after string of Dothan robberies

Seven suspects have been charged after a string of robberies in Dothan.

The announcement came during a press conference Thursday with Police Chief Steve Parrish.

“Between March 9 and 12, we had a series of robberies in Dothan that were very concerning and alarming in nature,” said Parrish.

According to Dothan police, officers executed several search warrants Wednesday morning and took the suspects into custody.

“Doors were coming off hinges in the early morning hours. Flash bangs resonated through the community. That’s what happens when you decide to victimize businesses and innocent people who work there in the city of Dothan,” Parrish said.

The following were taken into custody:

Quantaviaius Stoddart, 18. Two counts of robbery first degree, (Kangaroo and Chevron)

Jai’Quarius Vachaughn Gilbert, 17. Three counts of robbery first degree and one count of drug trafficking (Kangaroo, Dollar General, and Chevron)

Christopher Lamar Watford, 17. One count of robbery first degree (Chevron)

Jordan Eugene Broxton, 18. One count of robbery first degree (Chevron)

Daikishe Eunique Stoddart, 21. One count of robbery first degree (Chevron)

Mandarius Trevez Phillips, 18. One count of robbery first degree (Dollar General)

Jacques Roberts, 17. One count of Robbery first degree (Dollar General)

Police say during the search warrants evidence was recovered believed to be used in the robberies, but property taken during robberies was not found.

“It would surprise you how little they got out of all this,” said Parrish. “These individuals basically had rather steal from other people than get out and get a job.”

He noted some of the suspect were out on bond related to other crimes.

Parrish says the robberies weren’t gang related, but confirms the suspects knew each other. He says police are not ready to release how the individuals are associated.

Bonds of $250,000 have been requested on each robbery charge and $60,000 bond for the drug trafficking charge. The 17-year-old suspects are charged as adults. Police say they are asking the district attorney for the maximum penalties.

“No deals whatsoever in hopes that it will send a message to these individuals and anybody else who may be thinking about doing what they’re doing,” said Parrish.



During the execution of the search warrants, police say evidence was recovered linking the individuals to the robberies and other crimes. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

