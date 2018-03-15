7 charged after string of Dothan robberies

At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several stores including Winn-Dixie, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company says it will close 94 "underperforming stores" in the coming days.More >>
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.More >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
Seven suspects have been charged after a string of robberies in Dothan.More >>
