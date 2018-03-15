Selma Pilgrimage of historic homes to begin Friday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Selma Pilgrimage of historic homes to begin Friday

By Sally Pitts, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
The pilgrimage began in 1976 as a way to show the city's historic architectural styles. (Source: Selma Pilgrimage website) The pilgrimage began in 1976 as a way to show the city's historic architectural styles. (Source: Selma Pilgrimage website)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

The annual historic Selma Pilgrimage takes place March 16 through 17.

The pilgrimage gives the public a chance to explore the city's history through tours of Victorian and Antebellum style homes. The pilgrimage began in 1976 as a way to show the city's historic architectural styles.

You can find a list of homes on the tour and a schedule at the Selma Pilgrimage website.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Winn-Dixie parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    Winn-Dixie parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:36:23 GMT

    Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several stores including Winn-Dixie, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company says it will close 94 "underperforming stores" in the coming days. 

    More >>

    Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several stores including Winn-Dixie, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company says it will close 94 "underperforming stores" in the coming days. 

    More >>

  • US, France, Germany join UK in blaming Russia for spy attack

    US, France, Germany join UK in blaming Russia for spy attack

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:02 AM EDT2018-03-15 09:02:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:34:28 GMT
    (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Soldiers wearing protective clothing prepare to lift a tow truck in Hyde Road, Gillingham, Dorset, England as the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal continues Wednesda...(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Soldiers wearing protective clothing prepare to lift a tow truck in Hyde Road, Gillingham, Dorset, England as the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal continues Wednesda...

    The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.

    More >>

    The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.

    More >>

  • US says Russia hacked energy grid, punishes 19 for meddling

    US says Russia hacked energy grid, punishes 19 for meddling

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-15 14:42:40 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:34:16 GMT
    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Source: AP Photos)The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Source: AP Photos)

    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly