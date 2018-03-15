Selma Pilgrimage of historic homes to begin Friday

The pilgrimage began in 1976 as a way to show the city's historic architectural styles. (Source: Selma Pilgrimage website)

The annual historic Selma Pilgrimage takes place March 16 through 17.

The pilgrimage gives the public a chance to explore the city's history through tours of Victorian and Antebellum style homes. The pilgrimage began in 1976 as a way to show the city's historic architectural styles.

You can find a list of homes on the tour and a schedule at the Selma Pilgrimage website.

