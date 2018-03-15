Former Prattville police officer arrested, charged Thursday

Townson was arrested in 2015 in an alleged home burglary, then again in 2017 on charges in a new case. (Source: Autauga County Jail)

Former Prattville Police Officer Leon "Todd" Townson has been arrested a third time and is in Autauga Metro Jail.

Townson is charged with one count of obstructing government operations. There is no word yet on what led to the charge.

In 2015, Townson was arrested for alleged involvement in a home burglary. He was arrested again in 2017 on separate charges stemming from a new case.

Townson is being held without a bond.

