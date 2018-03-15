Alabama football team to visit White House

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says the championship University of Alabama football team will visit next month.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the team will come to the White House April 10.

Alabama won its fifth national title in nine years in January with a second-half comeback over Georgia.

Sanders noted that President Donald Trump attended the game and looks forward to hosting Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the players.

