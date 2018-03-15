Alabama football team to visit White House

Davis will be introduced at The Pavilion Monday afternoon at 5:30pm. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.More >>
The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially in! For the seventh consecutive year, Dawn Staley and her squad will compete in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Mississippi State achieved another milestone in a historic 2017-18 season.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Being invited to the White House regardless of who lives in it is a huge honor, and you can bet that Coach Saban, his assistants and his players are very excited about their trip north.More >>
The White House says the championship University of Alabama football team will visit next month.More >>
Alabama head coach Avery Johnson and players Dazon Ingram and John Petty spoke to the media Tuesday before the Crimson Tide boarded the plane to head to Pittsburgh to play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
The No. 4 seed Wildcats (23-10) defeated the No. 7 seed Crimson Tide (19-15) 86-63 Saturday.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
A buzzer-beating finger roll by freshman star Collin Sexton kept ninth-seed Alabama's SEC and NCAA Tournament hopes alive Thursday as the Crimson Tide pulled out a 71-70 win over the eight-seed Texas A&M Aggies.More >>
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts paid off an Iron Bowl bet he made with Charles Barkley on Thursday, but he added his own little twist at the end.More >>
