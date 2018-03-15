Winn-Dixie parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

breaking

Winn-Dixie parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In addition to Winn-Dixie, Southeastern Grocers owns BiLo, Harvey's Supermarkets, and Fresco y Más stores.

The company says it will close 94 "underperforming stores" in the coming days.

A company spokesperson said the decision was made after "a thorough review of options for reducing our current debt" and added that it was "critical to our future and the long-term health of our business."

"After careful consideration, we have chosen to voluntarily implement a court-supervised, prepackaged restructuring agreement. We have not taken these steps without careful planning and consideration. As part of this restructuring, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 94 underperforming stores. It is our goal to work through our financial restructuring as quickly and efficiently as possible, and we will emerge from this process likely within the next 90 days.

We will continue to thrive with 582 successful stores in operation and will continue to deliver a store experience our associates, customers and communities can count on."

The company is declining interview requests at this time, citing its focus on serving its customers and supporting its employees.

Here's a list of store closures from the company:

